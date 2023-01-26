Humanity is headed for complete annihilation because of man-made actions — at least that’s what the Doomsday Clock is signaling, as it moved closer than ever to midnight.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) said the clock moved, in large part, because of the Ukraine war.
The idea of the Doomsday Clock began, in 1947, to warn humanity of the dangers of nuclear war. Based on the scientists’ reading of existential threats at a particular time, the hands of the clock will either move closer or further away from midnight. Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation, according to a news report.
There are 13 Nobel Laureates on the BAS Science and Security Board, which is makes the decision to move the hands on the clock. This year, the announcement was made available in Russian and Ukrainian, as well as English, because of the war in Ukraine.
“Russia’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict — by accident, intention, or miscalculation — is a terrible risk,” the announcement said.
Other threats mentioned, this year, include disruptive technologies, climate change and biological threats.
“The war’s effects are not limited to an increase in nuclear danger; they also undermine global efforts to combat climate change,” the announcement said.
The clock’s hands moved 100 seconds closer to midnight, in 2020, while they stayed in the same place, in 2021 and 2022.
The farthest away the clock hands have ever been was right after the end of the Cold War, when they were 17 minutes from midnight, the news report said.
But as dire as the situation appears, not all hope is lost — and it’s still not too late to avoid the hands from striking midnight.
CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Rachel Bronson said though humans created these problems, the Board also believes humans can reduce the risks with global engagement, the news report said.
The big question is, will they? It might be a hard sell, especially to those who don’t believe in things like global warming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.