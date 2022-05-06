“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Former president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said that in a joint statement, in 1985. However, nearly 40 years later, those words seem to have been forgotten. Recent statements by pundits and government officials in the United States and Russia suggest that while nuclear war should be unthinkable, it is something that is being thought about frequently.
Putin, last week, issued the latest in a series of nuclear threats against any nation that intervenes in Ukraine. He promised a “lighting fast” response to anyone who dares meddle in his disastrous and devastating “affairs” there.
So is he a bully just trying to keep help at bay or is he a madman who would actually launch a nuclear war?
It’s rather difficult to tell, but it’s not something other world leaders are dismissing as crazy talk.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian countered with his own threat to Putin’s “lighting fast” statement, saying that Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance.
The United States has not put forces on a higher alert, but President Joe Biden’s administration has adopted a more confrontational stance toward Russia in recent weeks.
“The Pentagon response appears to be an ‘extra urgency in developing a new generation of doomsday weapons that could maintain deterrence,’ ” according to David Ignatius in The Washington Post.
A Wall Street Journal headline declared, “The US Should Show It Can Win a Nuclear War.”
Win a nuclear war? Are they serious? Russia and the United States currently have some 3,000 strategic nuclear warheads pointed at one another, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
According to a study done in 2002, if only 300 Russian warheads got to cities in the US, 77 million to 105 million people would die.
But that would be just the beginning. We’d lose our electric grid, Internet, public health system, transportation network and food distribution system.
Not to mention those who survived the initial attack would also surely die from radiation poisoning, disease, starvation and exposure.
Don’t forget all the soot that would be launched into the upper atmosphere, blocking the sun and dropping temperatures not seen since the ice age.
An attack on Russia would produce the same effects.
Reagan and Gorbachev were right: there is no winning a nuclear war — and anyone who thinks otherwise is kidding themselves.
