A new intelligence report on March 17 sharply spiked a worrisome message for America: “Domestic terrorists pose an ‘elevated’ threat to the nation.”
The unclassified summary warned that the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the US Capitol by a pro-Donald Trump mob will “almost certainly spur some (extremists) to try to engage in violence” this badly battered year of 2021.
The Office of the Director of Intelligence released the report as the Justice Department and Congress have launched investigations into the violent breach of the Capitol that left five dead, including a police officer. Authorities have said right-wing extremists and militia groups played key roles in instigating and organizing the attack.
The report didn’t reveal much new about domestic extremists, but it represents the government’s most authoritative assessment of the threat to help guide policy decisions.
It defined domestic violent extremists as people operating in the US without direction or inspiration from foreign terrorist networks.
The report said the main threat was posed by domestic extremists motivated by enduring “biases against minority populations and perceived government overreach,” echoing alarms raised by federal law enforcement officials in
recent months.
In October, the Department of Homeland Security raised a similar alarm, saying domestic extremists posed “the most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified early this month that battling domestic terrorism was a top bureau priority. The number of the FBI’s domestic terrorism investigations has doubled to 2,000 since September.
Arrests on charges related to domestic terrorism have also jumped by nearly 70% to 180 in the most recent fiscal year.
“The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now,” Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 2. “And it’s not going away anytime soon.”
Authorities and advocates across the country say they are battling a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians and Asian Americans amid false perceptions that they are responsible for the pandemic.
The report was issued the same day police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of killing eight people, including six Asian women, at three metro Atlanta spas during a two-hour rampage Tuesday. Seven of the dead were women.
President Joseph Biden, who has spoken forcefully against such hate crimes as recently as Wednesday, had ordered the intelligence report on extremism soon after his inauguration.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Burbank, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said the intelligence “underscores how we face the greatest threat from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, especially white supremacists, and militia violent extremists.
