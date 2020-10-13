The downward, sickening spiral of the nation’s moral compass has now been splashed across the world’s newspapers and television screens.
The outrageous tale involved a group of domestic terrorists who plotted the shocking kidnapping of Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer. It has become widely publicized.
A vicious band of 13 people involved were charged by state and federal authorities.
Governor Whitmer gratefully praised the excellent work of law enforcement personnel in preventing the fearful crime.
At least six of the men had talked about taking Governor Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since the summer according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed Thursday.
The men met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the FBI said.
The men had surveilled Ms. Whitmer’s vacation home in August and September and they indicated that they wanted to take her hostage before the election in November, Richard J. Trask II, an FBI special agent, said in the criminal complaint.
In July, one of the men said the group should take Ms. Whitmer hostage and move her to a “secure location” in Wisconsin for a “trial,” Trask said.
He said the FBI believed the men were planning to buy explosives this week for their plot. Court records indicated that at least five of the men had been arrested on Wednesday in Ypsilanti, Mich.; it was not immediately clear if the sixth man had been taken into custody.
Governor Whitmer said Thursday that attacks lobbed at her by President Trump’s reelection campaign after authorities announced they had foiled a plot to kidnap her “tell you everything you need to know” about the difference between the President and Joe Biden.
Trump slammed Whitmer later Thursday in a series of tweets, falsely claiming she called him a “White Supremacist” in her remarks, complaining that she did not thank him and saying she’s doing a “terrible job” at governing.
Whitmer said that she’s asked the White House and Republicans in her state “to decrease the level of inflammatory rhetoric, and so there’s always a connection and certainly it’s something that we’ve been watching. But this took it to whole new level.”
Trump and other Republicans attacked her with the President saying on Twitter earlier this year that residents should “liberate” the state.
