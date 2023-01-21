T-Mobile customers beware. An unidentified malicious intruder breached the cell provider’s network, in late November, and stole data on 37 million customers.
The data taken includes dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers. T-Mobile said in a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission, that the breach was discovered, on Jan. 5. It also said that the information that was taken did not include credit card information, passwords, PINS, government IDs or Social Security numbers. That’s a relief.
“Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said in a news report.
The company also said there was no evidence that the intruder was able to breach the company’s network. It’s not the first time this has happened to T-Mobile, though. In fact, it’s been hacked multiple times.
In the filing, T-Mobile said it doesn’t expect the latest breach to have a material impact on its operations, but Neil Mack, a senior analyst for Moody’s Investors Service, said in a statement, that the breach raises questions about management’s cyber governance and could alienate customers, according to the news report.
This occurrence has to be unnerving for anyone who has T-Mobile service — especially those who store things like passwords and other sensitive information on their phones. Though T-Mobile claims that none of this information was accessed, it’s still unsettling to think that it could have been.
It’s certainly a wake-up call to anyone who stores sensitive information on their phones. As great as technology is, sometimes doing things the old fashioned way are much more secure.
Unless someone breaks into your home, they won’t have access to a password written down in a notebook somewhere.
