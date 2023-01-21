T-Mobile customers beware. An unidentified malicious intruder breached the cell provider’s network, in late November, and stole data on 37 million customers.

The data taken includes dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers. T-Mobile said in a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission, that the breach was discovered, on Jan. 5. It also said that the information that was taken did not include credit card information, passwords, PINS, government IDs or Social Security numbers. That’s a relief.

