The holidays are quickly approaching — Thanksgiving is a week away and already, stores have begun their Black Friday sales.
No doubt, retailers are hoping sales this year will be better than last, but they are already facing issues with maintaining their stock because of the backed-up supply chain.
But Christmas isn’t about gifts or commercialism, right? So even if there were no gifts to buy this year, wouldn’t we all be happy with simply giving our time to a good cause and spending time with the ones we love?
As good ’ol Charlie Brown queried in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”
Some organizations in the Antelope Valley hope that the answer to Charlie Brown’s question is “yes.” They also hope folks will step up and help them.
South Antelope Valley Emergency Services is looking for volunteers of all ages to help distribute food and goods to local families this season. Several shifts are available and those who volunteer can make a huge impact on the lives of the less fortunate in our community by simply donating a few hours of their time.
If you don’t have the time to give because of your busy schedule, but still want to help, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is collecting toys again this year for the Stuff-a-Humvee Toy Drive. They will be at Target on 34525 10th St. West, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 15.
Deputies will collect new, unwrapped toys in hopes of filling the Humvee rescue vehicle with as many toys as possible. The collected toys will then be distributed, in late December, by deputies, to local families.
But there are many more opportunities to help people in the Antelope Valley.
There are several food drives and toy drives around the Valley, so stay tuned. As those events arise, we will feature them in the Antelope Valley Press.
