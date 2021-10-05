It affects every part of the Antelope Valley, but especially the more secluded areas. Refrigerators, furniture and even tires dot the landscape, creating an eyesore and an environmental hazard.
It appears that the California City City Council has also had enough and decided to hire a four-person crew that will be dedicated to cleaning up the illegal dumping.
On Sept. 28, the City Council approved a move that will create the clean-up crew, which will be funded through Kern County’s illegal dumping mitigation fund.
The city is scheduled to receive $337,000 annually, beginning in 2021-2022, for the clean-up.
That’s a step in the right direction. A crew dedicated solely to cleaning up the area will surely help beautify the space. The intention is to hire four full-time employees that will have the required equipment for the job. That equipment will also be funded through the illegal dumping mitigation fund.
Though volunteers dedicate their time to cleaning up the desert areas, sometimes it’s a seemingly futile process. No sooner do they clean up one area, than another is riddled with garbage.
People tossing their unwanted goods in the desert isn’t likely to stop, so something must be done to keep the area clean. It’s unfortunate that California City has to hire people for the sole purpose of illegal dumping clean-up. It’s also unfortunate that people around Palmdale and Lancaster must dedicate their time on the weekend to cleaning up other peoples’ junk.
If some residents would just dispose of it properly, not only would it be safer for everyone involved, but it would also create cleaner space around us. But until that happens, city officials in the AV must figure out a way to keep their property clean.
