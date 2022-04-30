If you’re looking to replace bulbs with the “old,” incandescent type, you’re out of luck.
They’re harder to come by and most home improvement stores and big box stores don’t sell them anymore. We’re stuck paying about $5 per bulb, compared to the $6 for half a dozen that we used to pay for the incandescent glass bulbs.
On Monday, the Department of Energy issued two new rules that will require manufacturers to sell only energy-efficient lightbulbs such as the LED and compact
fluorescent variety.
It’s a move the DOE claims will save consumers some money on their electric bills, while reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, that are generated from power plants.
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granhold said the lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to consumers and build a better and brighter future.
It seems the focus, however, is not on saving consumers money on their bills, but rather on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The DOE hopes to reduce emissions by the equivalent of 222 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years.
It’s comparable to the annual emissions of about 28 million households in the United States.
The rule will apply to manufacturers, on Jan. 1, 2023. Retailers will have an additional seven months to sell out their remaining supply of incandescent bulbs.
While the discussion of bulb sales focuses mainly on the reduction of greenhouse gas, it seems the cost savings to consumers is somewhat of an afterthought, since no one seems to have an idea of how much we could save by using the more energy efficient bulbs.
Most of us have probably already switched to the more energy-efficient light bulbs — not necessarily because we wanted to, but because of what seems like the hard-to-find incandescent type.
If we’re all supposed to use the LED and compact fluorescent variety, perhaps the government should look at their pricing. More people would probably have already made the switch if they were more affordable.
