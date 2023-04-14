The more things change, the more they stay the same — or at least it seems that way when it comes to women’s duties at home.
Long gone are the days of the doting housewife whose only duties were to feed, bathe and watch the children, make dinner, do laundry and clean the house. Now many are expected to do all that and have a job outside the home, too.
They are bringing home the bacon and frying it up, too. Just because they work doesn’t mean they’re exempt from household duties. In fact, a report from the Pew Research Center has found that “even as their contributions to family incomes have grown in recent years, women in opposite-sex marriages are still doing more housework and caregiving than men.”
These days, a majority of people still believe society values men’s contributions at work more than their contributions at home, according to a report which was based on three different national surveys.
Further, the share of men who are the sole and primary breadwinners in their households has fallen as women have entered the workforce in large numbers, outpaced men in educational attainment and broken into lucrative jobs.
According to an NPR report, last year 29% of marriages were “egalitarian,” which means the husbands and wives each contributed about half of their combined earnings. It’s a big jump compared to 10% in 1972.
However, wives are still spending more than double the amount of time on housework than their husbands, according to the report. Women spend about 4.6 hours a week doing tasks around the house, compared to 1.9 hours a week for men. In addition, nearly two hours more per week is spent on caregiving, which includes tending to children.
“Husbands, meanwhile, spend roughly three hours more per week than their wives on paid work and 3.5 hours more on leisure activities,” the NPR report said.
While they might work a bit more at their jobs, they also have more free time.
So how is it that in 2023, women are still expected to — and are still doing — more work at home than their husbands? There’s obviously an imbalance in the division of duties. There always has been, but by now, you’d think that this would have drastically changed.
Unfortunately, some of the blame can be placed on attitudes and expectations about the roles of women and men, at home and at work. More than half of the 5,172 people that Pew surveyed said society puts more stock in what men do at work; while only 7% said they believe society values what men do at home, more.
On the flip side, only 20% of those surveyed said that society values what women do at work more. In contrast, 31% said society values women’s contributions at home, more. Younger people seem to think that society values women’s contributions at home, more and seem almost cynical about it. Older people, according to the NPR report, are more likely to say that women’s contributions in both spheres are valued equally.
Of course, this is based off of a small number of opinions. Men do seem to help more at home these days, compared to their counterparts from the 1950s, for example. As attitudes about gender roles continue to change, we will likely see more of an equal divide when it comes to domestic duties and leisure time.
If both partners work outside the home, it’s only fair that they equally divide household duties, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.