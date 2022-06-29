Get ready for some direct payments from the state of California later this year.
As part of an “inflation relief package,” Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Sunday, that the state will issue payments up to $1,050 to more than 20 million Californians, in what he’s calling a “middle class tax rebate.”
The intention of the direct payments is to help Californians deal with the rising inflation and the increasing cost of gasoline. The amount people will get is dependent on household income and how many dependents a person or couple has.
Here’s the breakdown: Single filers making less than $75,000 will receive $350 and an additional $350 for dependents, those who make between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 and an additional $250 for dependents, those who make between $125,001 and $250,000 will get $200 and an additional $200 for dependents and those making more than $250,000 won’t get anything.
Joint filers making up to $150,000 will get $700 and an additional $350 for dependents, those making between $150,001 and $250,000 will get $500 and an additional $200 for dependents, those making between $250,001 and $500,000 will get $200 and those making more than $500k won’t get anything.
The payments are set to begin, in October, and should all be issued by early 2023. They will be direct deposited or debit cards will be issued, much like the Golden State Stimulus checks sent out last year.
Newsom announced, a month or so ago, that he wanted to issue some type of payments to Californians to help with the rising cost of gas. One of the initial thoughts was to send them to registered vehicle owners. However, it now appears that it was decided to issue payments to taxpayers, instead.
We understand the reason for the payments, however, realistically, a $350 payment could easily go straight into a person’s gas tank, considering the price of gasoline.
Currently, $350 will get some people about three-and-a-half fill-ups. If the price keeps trending upward, by the fall, they might not even get that much.
We need a long-term solution to the economic issue, not just a few hundred dollars, which will act as a Band-Aid on a gaping wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.