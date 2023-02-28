The winter storm last week brought snow to many parts of the Antelope Valley, causing back up on the 14 Freeway on Saturday in both directions, due to a jackknifed semi truck and a reported five-car pileup.
Many motorists had to turn around and go back home because they were unable to get to their intended destination after a couple of hours on the freeway with no movement. Even the Metro was stopped for a while.
But following the accidents and snarled traffic on Saturday, people were ready to get out and play on Sunday. Some took to social media, asking where they could take their children to play in the snow. A few suggestions were offered but it appeared that some chose to stay close to home, however, their choice for a playground was anything but sensible — or safe.
Many posted on social media about how people were pulled over on the side of the 14 Freeway near Acton and were playing in the snow.
We cannot image what would make this a good idea. There is plenty of open space around Acton that would probably be safer for children to play; the 14 Freeway is not the place for recreation.
It’s unclear if the California Highway Patrol was out on the 14 Sunday, but we sincerely hope they chased the frolickers away from the freeway and asked them to go elsewhere, if there were, in fact, people playing on the side of the road.
Traffic tends to slow in the Acton area on a dry, sunny day, so given that vehicles were parked on the side of the road, that probably meant even more of a slow down.
Traffic slowing aside, who would allow their children to play on the side of a freeway? There is nothing about that situation that says, “This is a safe spot.” Vehicles whiz by and some do dangerous things — like pass on the shoulder. There’s no telling when someone might break the rules of the road, which could result in tragedy.
Seeing snow for the first time surely is magical and wanting to play in it is understandable, but finding a safe spot to enjoy the winter weather is also important.
Making snow angels or tossing snowballs on the side of a busy freeway should never be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.