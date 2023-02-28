The winter storm last week brought snow to many parts of the Antelope Valley, causing back up on the 14 Freeway on Saturday in both directions, due to a jackknifed semi truck and a reported five-car pileup.

Many motorists had to turn around and go back home because they were unable to get to their intended destination after a couple of hours on the freeway with no movement. Even the Metro was stopped for a while.

