World leaders are hyper-alert and keeping an eye on Ukraine, while wondering what Russian President Vladimir Putin will do next. He seems poised to escalate his country’s war on Ukraine and his actions are stirring speculation in analysts, lawmakers, experts and administration officials about whether isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic increased Putin’s paranoia.
Actions to include putting his nuclear forces on alert and the decision to invade Ukraine have suggested that he’s not making rational decisions.
White House Secretary Jen Pskai told ABC News, on Monday, that she’s not going to assess his mental stability, but his actions and the rhetoric, along with the justification he’s making for what he’s doing, are “deeply concerning.”
Meanwhile, it’s been reported that US intelligence agencies are closely watching Putin and his behavior. There’s also concern that he may order even more devastating violence against the Ukrainian resistance.
A rocket crashed into the front of an administrative building, Tuesday, in Kharkiv, killing seven people. It’s an act that some are calling a war crime.
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, told lawmakers, Monday night, that Kyiv thinks Putin has used cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, which are banned by the Geneva Convention, against civilians.
Even Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, says he’s seen a change in Putin’s demeanor, recently.
“The one thing Vladimir Putin has always valued is emotional control, is the ability to never flash any emotion and to watch a video of him the other night and those flashes of anger, that’s very uncharacteristic,” he told reporters Monday night.
He acknowledged that the Putin from 10 or 15 years ago is not the same man they’re dealing with today.
“… This is a very dangerous moment, in my opinion, because of that,” he told reporters.
Putin, allegedly, was largely sequestered in a bunker with strict regulations limiting visitors during the pandemic. He severed nearly all ties with the outside world and because of this, many are questioning his grasp on reality.
It’s not surprising that the lock-downs during the pandemic affected the mental health of many, but perhaps it had an even greater impact on Putin, which ultimately led to his unpredictable behavior now and his decision to invade Ukraine.
If he has truly lost touch with reality and has become even more paranoid, it makes him even more dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.