Can newly elected US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy be a uniter, not a divider?
Things are looking too good for the California Republican when it comes to his upcoming meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen — something the Chinese government is not in favor of.
China has warned McCarthy not to “repeat disastrous past mistakes,” by meeting with Tsai because it will only unite the Chinese people against a “common enemy.”
However, the third-most senior US leader (after the president and vice president) will host a meeting today, in California with Tsai, during a “sensitive stopover in the United States that has prompted Chinese threats of retaliation,” according to a news report.
Backlash was felt last August after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taipei. In response, China staged war games around the island following her visit.
Tsai’s trip is deemed routine and nothing to be alarmed about, US officials say. They say there’s no need for China to overreact.
China’s consulate in Los Angeles isn’t convinced and said it’s false to claim Tsai’s trip is “a transit” and accused her of wanting to “put on a political show.”
Regardless of the purpose of the meeting, the fact that McCarthy is meeting with Tsai is a gesture that would harm the feelings of the Chinese people and send a serious wrong signal to Taiwan separatist forces, the political foundation of Sino-US ties said in a statement.
“It is not conducive to regional peace, security nor stability, and is not in the common interests of the people of China and the United States,” the consulate said in a statement.
The statement also said McCarthy is doing the same thing Pelosi did and insisting on playing the “Taiwan card.”
Despite the Chinese government’s disapproval of McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai, it would appear that he’s ignoring their statements and will meet with her anyway.
Taiwanese people seem undeterred, as they have lived with the threat of a Chinese attack since the Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949, after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists.
Despite the constant threat, life goes on.
“They will certainly get angry and there will be some actions, but we are actually used to this,” Social Worker Sunny Lai said in a news report.
But what will it mean for the United States? Considering Pelosi did the same thing last year, the Chinese government obviously sees this as a continued act of disrespect by the United States.
It will only further erode the relationship between the US and China.
