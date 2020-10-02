According to Bob Woodward’s book, “Rage,” President Donald Trump explained why he didn’t take presidential action to prevent the Coronacrisis loss of lives, which has now topped 200,000.
His answer was that he didn’t want to cause “panic.”
Why, then, is he panicking the entire nation of 331 million people with un-American claims that he would refuse to leave the office if he lost the election?
The Los Angeles Times’ top story Friday was headed, “Trump stirs fears of crisis after election.” The Wall Street Journal editorial headline the same day was “Trump Stokes the Transition Panic.”
The WSJ concluded its opinion piece with these words: “Trump should stop fueling their destructive ideas, because the legitimacy of election results is the bedrock of American democracy.”
How can he claim to love our country when he tries to start an anti-democracy quake?
The Journal rightly points out that “The notion that Trump could stop a peaceful transition of power is preposterous.”
The Coronavirus hordes are devouring lives in nations all over our one and only occupied planet.
Trump’s questionable assertions are not only panicking Americans, they are also contributing to the fears among all the humans on Earth in a time when viruses, catastrophic fires and hurricanes are destroying homes and lives everywhere.
Republican lawmakers have found themselves in a wildly worrisome position: Having to reassure Americans there would be a peaceful transition of power should he lose.
On Sept. 24, the president doubled down on his comments, even as critics likened them to foreign authoritarians.
“Unfortunately, the risk of this kind of thing happening has increased,” Ned Foley, an election law scholar at Ohio State University, who has researched how such a scenario could unfold, said.
A contested election that spills into a fight in state legislatures would trigger a constitutional crisis, experts say.
The worst-case scenario is that a deadlock drags into mid-January and that the House and Senate are in dispute about who should occupy the White House as the president’s term expires on Jan. 20 under the Constitution.
Already, the campaign has challenged election plans in a number of states and fought aggressively to curtail voter turnout.
The concept that each eligible citizen must be allowed to vote is the rock-solid bridge that upholds the marvel of our United States democracy.
