The verdict arrived on the West Coast at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
With all the jury members in agreement, former police officer Derek Chauvin, in court in handcuffs, was found guilty on all of the charges in the death of George Floyd.
The jury reached the verdict after less than 12 hours of deliberating.
Chauvin was convicted with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd.
The maximum sentence Chauvin could face is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.
Community members reacted with tears, hugs and prayers after the jury announced the verdict.
A number of downtown Minneapolis businesses were closing in anticipation of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial.
How much prison time Chauvin will have to serve will not be decided until several weeks from now, after a pre-sentencing report about his background is produced.
Judge Peter A. Cahill will also have to determine whether there were special circumstances of the crime that would justify a lengthier sentence than the prison time.
Because Chauvin has no criminal history, the sentencing guidelines for each of the murder charges is 12.5 years. But maximum sentences for each charge differ: Second-degree murder could mean as long as 40 years in prison, while the maximum for third-degree murder is 25 years.
He is also charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, but under the guidelines he would most likely be sentenced to four years.
Before Chauvin was convicted, the state asked for a lengthier sentence should he be convicted of any of the charges — what is known as an “upward sentencing departure” — citing aggravating factor including, the state has said in court filings, that the killing of Floyd happened in the presence of children, that Floyd was treated with “particular cruelty” by Chauvin and that he, as a police officer, “abused his position of authority.”
Chauvin had the option of having the jury rule on the aggravating factors or putting it in the hands of Judge Cahill. At the end of closing arguments on Monday, Chauvin waived his right to have the jury decide, putting the decision on sentencing solely in the hands of Judge Cahill.
