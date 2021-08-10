Keeping the streets in the Antelope Valley safe is a constant battle for the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations.
There are plenty of speeders and others who break traffic rules, but add to that break-ins, robberies, domestic issues and the occasional murder, and we can only imagine how busy deputies are every day they’re on patrol.
A story that ran in the Saturday edition of the Antelope Valley Press gives us an idea of what Palmdale Station deputies have faced, so far, this summer.
The Summer Team reported a busy July, which included three significant arrests, including multiple arrests for attempted murder and a number of illegal guns being seized.
An attempted murder suspect was seen in front of his house on July 16 and deputies followed in pursuit. When they stopped him, they found a gun in his vehicle. Later, when they got a search warrant for his house, they found five more guns and cocaine.
Summer Team deputies also stopped a car on July 27 and found that two of the people in the car were wanted on attempted murder charges for a shooting. A third suspect was found later, by deputies with Operation Safe Streets, while they were executing two search warrants stemming from the traffic stop. They also found a gun they believed to be involved in the shooting.
Then on July 31, another Summer Team traffic stop yielded two guns that didn’t have serial numbers. The person found to be in possession of the guns was later identified as a convicted felon.
This is just a sample of what they deal with on a daily basis, as they’re out on patrol, trying to keep the streets and neighborhoods safe. We applaud them for the job they are doing and hope they keep up the good work.
