On Monday night, President Donald Trump held a hasty swearing-in ceremony, following the Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, who became the 115th justice to serve on the United States Supreme Court, effective Tuesday.
While Senate Republicans rushed Barrett, 48, through the confirmation process in just a month, Trump has been continuing his heavily scheduled campaign trajectory.
The ceremony took place near the Rose Garden, where a month earlier, the federal appeals court judge from Indiana was introduced in a crowded setting that contributed to the spread of COVID-19, both at the White House and the Senate.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the current court, delivered the constitutional oath of office. Most of the assembled guests wore masks.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts completed the process by delivering the judicial oath to the court’s newest member.
The ceremony followed the Senate’s 52-48 conformation vote shortly after 8 p.m., where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Barrett a woman of unparalleled ability and temperament.
“I stand here tonight truly honored and humbled,” Barrett said during the 15-minute event, flags draping the White House behind her. “This was a rigorous confirmation process.”
As she did during her confirmation hearing earlier this month, Barrett tried to distance herself and the judiciary from the politics swirling around her nomination and the presidential election.
“It is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences,” she said. “It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into to them.”
She is the fifth woman ever to serve on the high court, succeeding the late liberal Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
She will begin work a week before Election Day, participate in her first conference with the other justices Friday and take her place on the bench for oral arguments on Monday.
This is what Trump wanted. Throughout the confirmation process, he emphasized the importance of having Barrett as the ninth Supreme Court justice to help decide challenges involving mail-in ballots and other voting procedures.
“This is a momentous day for America, for the fair and impartial rule of law,” Trump said. Barrett, he said, “is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars.”
As the Senate prepared to vote Monday night, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a warning.
“The American people will never forget this blatant act of bad faith,” he said. “It will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.”
