The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace now-Attorney General Merrick Garland on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.
After four years of watching Senate Republicans install more than 220 of former President Donald Trump’s picks on the federal benches, Democrats are ramping up their approval of Biden’s nominees.
They are surprisingly confident about confirming President Biden’s nominees.
Jackson, widely viewed as a potential high court nominee, is Biden’s first circuit court selection to be confirmed and follow three district judges who won Senate approval last week.
While Democrats acknowledge that it’s unlikely Biden will near the same number of approved judges as his predecessor — especially on the circuit courts, where 30% of judges are Trump nominees — they say they’re pleased with their pace and are just as excited about who Biden is nominating, citing the president’s uniquely diverse state of picks.
“The number’s important, but the quality of the nominee is even more important” said Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “So we’re being supportive and careful that the people who come before the commit are ready to serve.”
He added that he’s urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to “move our judges as quickly as possible.” And the party is paying attention, despite the reality that Biden came into office with fewer vacancies than the man he defeated.
Trump inherited 112 vacant judicial spots, including a Supreme Court seat held open by Mitch McConnell in 2016.
If Democrats needed a reminder of the urgency of their judicial confirmation efforts, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to provide it with his pledge to block any Supreme Court nomination Biden makes in 2024 if the GOP takes back the majority.
Trump inherited 112 vacant judicial spots, including a Supreme Court seat held open by McConnell in 2016. There are currently 82 vacancies to the federal bench, and Biden so far has announced 19 nominees.
Underscoring Democrats’ emphasis on quality, including diversity, as equal to quantity in Biden’s judicial slate, his first 19 judicial picks include zero white men.
The push to confirm Biden’s judges comes as the federal judiciary becomes an ever more potent political issue for the left. During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary expanding the Supreme Court became a litmus test for candidates.
Biden’s impact on the federal judiciary will only attract more attention in the coming weeks, with the Supreme Court term coming to an end and all eyes on Justice Stephen Breyer’s future.
Democrats were alarmed throughout the Trump presidency about the court appointees, but now they may get their chance to begin leveling the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.