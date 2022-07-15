We’re encouraged to test for COVID whenever we begin to exhibit signs and symptoms of a cold. It’s something that will let us know whether we have to quarantine and how best to handle the illness.
As the subvariants of the Omicron variant continue to spread throughout the nation and world, driving up case numbers and hospitalizations, diligent testing has begun to affect another group in the country: Democrats in Congress.
Members of Congress, in recent months, have publicly reported cases of COVID, which is posing an ironic issue for the majority party. Their strict adherence to public health protocols could even affect their ability to pass major domestic policy legislation through the 50/50 Senate, in the coming weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have reported having COVID, which means they were unable to vote, this week. Their absence didn’t affect the Senate agenda and they both continued to work while quarantined, but any future Democratic absences could upend plans to pass the party-line economic package that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, Schumer and other Democrats are negotiating.
“We need every Democrat,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a news report. “I would venture to suggest that the rates of infection are precisely identical between Democrats and Republicans. One group is publicly disclosing and one group is not — that is my intuition.”
He’s not the only one who suspects something is going on.
“Either they’re not telling us or they’re simply not getting tested,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said in the news report.
According to GovTrack.us, a nonpartisan data clearinghouse that tracks the Coronavirus disclosures of Congress members, 65 have publicly reported positive tests and isolated themselves, since the beginning of March. Blumenthal also tested positive recently, making the total number since March, 66. Only five of the 66 lawmakers, or 8%, are Republicans.
“We’re probably not reporting our results or offering as many tests,” Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in the news report.
He tested positive, in January, at the height of the Omicron wave.
Perhaps Republicans don’t think it’s as serious anymore. Or maybe it’s a political strategy to ensure that their voting members are present, no matter what.
“We’re in an endemic now, not a pandemic, and I guess you can continue that (testing) protocol as far into the future as you want to,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said. “Sometimes your policies can get to be very inconvenient when they don’t make sense.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., had a slightly different response.
“When you’re trying to put forward bad bills, you get attendance problems,” he said, saying the Democrats’ dilemma was a matter of karma.
Based on these responses, it seems clear that Republicans intend to be present, no matter what.
