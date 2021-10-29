The United States has long been considered a super power, with its many strengths and advantages, however when it comes to employee health benefits, America is anything but super.
Chief amongst the issues we face is that our country is one of six in the world without any form of national paid leave.
However, that could soon change, as Congress considers providing four weeks of paid family and medical leave, which is a decrease from the 12 weeks that the Democrats initially proposed in their spending plan.
If the plan becomes law, the United States will be stricken from the list of countries that don’t offer any form of national paid leave. However, instead of leading the pack, the US will still be an outlier.
There are 185 countries that offer paid leave for new mothers, but only one, formerly called Swaziland but now known as Eswatini, offers less than four weeks, while the US offers none.
There are 174 countries that offer paid leave for personal health problems; 26 of those countries offer four weeks or less, according to data from the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. The United States offers none.
The field is a bit more even when it comes to paid maternity leave for new fathers. Only 85 countries offers paid leave, with the average length being 16 weeks. Unfortunately, the US offers none.
According to a New York Times report, of the people who take unpaid leave in the United States, just over half do it for their own health problems.
“The US is one of 11 countries that do not offer paid leave for health problems,” the NYT report said. “Of the countries that do, 132 offer three or more months, and 62 offer a year or more if needed.”
It doesn’t appear that paid leave will be an option for Americans anytime soon, after it fell out of the Democratic package on Wednesday, as they urgently scrambled to get Sen. Joe Manchin’s support.
Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, objected to President Joe Biden’s initial 12-week proposal, so it was scaled back to four weeks to gain Manchin’s support, but that was also rejected.
New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has attempted to compromise with Manchin, to no avail, and Democrats are now trying to push it out of the package as they seek to scale back on the proposal’s overall cost and programs to meet Manchin’s demands.
We can only assume that Manchin has never had an illness where he’s had to take time off or had a sick family member that he’s needed to care for.
The 74-year-old seems to be out of touch with the needs of Americans and the progress the United States, as an industrialized country, should have made by this point.
By now, you’d think a “super power” such as ourselves, would take better care of its citizens.
