Just when things were beginning to look up, we got let down again.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County officials issued a statement strongly suggesting that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors.
The switch-back comes after it was revealed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and spreading quicker than expected. That’s not even the worst part. Doctors are now saying that those who have received the vaccination can still get sick with this variant, although it’s not entirely clear how serious it is.
This news is disappointing, but we can’t say we’re surprised. Despite the green light to allow vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, many were still wearing them. They decided to err on the side of caution, knowing that the pandemic isn’t over, which means there’s still a chance that a vaccinated person can be infected — and certainly an unvaccinated person could become infected and spread it to others, even if they show no symptoms.
Many didn’t feel comfortable taking their masks off, knowing that other variants of the virus were still being spread.
Though county officials have strongly suggested that people wear masks while indoors, they stopped short of mandating it and reinstating the health guidelines that we became so accustom to over the past year. For now, they are hoping people use common sense in helping to stop the spread.
Handwashing and sanitizing is still encouraged, though the rule on social distancing was also relaxed. So no, you don’t have to wear a mask or social distance, but it’s a good idea, especially if you or someone you come into regular contact with, is in the high-risk category.
Vaccinations are still being encouraged despite the fact that those who are already vaccinated can still get the Delta variant because health officials are saying even if that group of people does get it, it’s very mild compared to those who are unvaccinated. We predict boosters are on the horizon, but it could be a while before scientists are able to figure out what’s effective and what’s not.
To book an appointment for a vaccination, log on to myturn.ca.gov
