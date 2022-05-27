If your summer plans include flying as a means of travel, you may want to carefully consider which airline you choose.
Delta announced, on Thursday, that it plans to cut approximately 100 daily departures, primarily in the Latin American and United States markets that the airline serves. The company has not yet announced specific locations that will be impacted.
This move is meant to improve reliability for customers and employees.
“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a news report. “We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we’re so proud to be known for.”
Delta isn’t the only airline that’s suffered setbacks since the COVID-19 pandemic began, two years ago. During the lockdown orders, people were discouraged from flying unless they absolutely had to travel.
That slowly changed and more people took to the skies once again to get where they needed to go, but with the pandemic still raging, staff shortages and other issues plagued most major airlines, resulting in canceled and delayed flights — leaving some customers stranded until another flight was available.
Now, it appears that as air travel has reverted to what we’d consider “normal,” airlines are still struggling to make sure they get their passengers to and from their destinations on time.
Airlines have had it rough since 2020. Between the pandemic and unruly passengers who have wreaked havoc while in the air, causing disturbances and sometimes assaulting staff, it’s been a tough couple of years.
Maybe Delta is onto something, though. Perhaps realigning their schedules and cutting trips that aren’t as popular or necessary will help them get a handle on their schedules once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.