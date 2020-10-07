President Donald J. Trump, on the evening of Sept. 29, won the word count and former vice president Joe Biden, in speaking directly to the TV camera (and people watching) may have won more hearts and minds of American voters.
It was the first of three scheduled debates but the constant triple talk of the two candidates and moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, created a smörgåsbord of unappetizing confusion.
Trump piled his flow of words on top of Biden’s remarks throughout the 90 minutes of oral jousting.
Biden scored a taste of voter appeal by addressing many of his remarks to the television camera which reached millions of people across America and around the world.
Trump’s main arguments were simply repeats of his tried and untrue campaign arguments.
Reporters echoed Trump’s claim that “In 47 months I’ve done more than you have in 47 years” and Biden’s evaluation, “You’re the worst president America has ever had.”
When Biden named the Proud Boys, a far-right group, allegedly supporting Trump, the president fired a dangerous suggestion, “Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by.”
Trump has been criticized for his baseless claims of widespread fraud. He again invoked the self-created prospect of a “fraudulent election” and disregarded contrary evidence about mail-in voting. The president urged his voters to “go into the poll and watch very carefully” for any signs of misconduct — an encouragement that could cause massive disruptions on Nov. 3, election day.
The debate, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, quickly descended into name-calling and hectoring in the first 15 minutes, derisive attacks that were extraordinary even by the standards of Trump’s unruly presidency.
In an exceptionally charged moment, Trump spoke dismissively about Biden’s deceased son Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015, rejecting an opportunity to show a modicum of personal grace toward his political opponent. Biden alluded to Beau Biden’s military service as he rebuked the president for having reportedly referred to America’s fallen soldiers as “losers.”
After Biden criticized Trump for his handling of the Coronavirus — the president also undercut his own advisers.
Trump mocked his opponent for wearing “the biggest mask I’ve ever seen” and then belittled Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
The former vice president alternated between smiling and shaking his head in bemusement and firing off attacks of his own as Trump kept interrupting.
It’s obvious that stricter rules must be developed so that the next two debates will have some semblance of the high principles of democracy.
