‘A
n actor does not get a free pass just because they are an actor.”
That’s what New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN shortly after announcing her intention, Thursday, of charging actor Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hanna Gutierrez with involuntary manslaughter.
She also said that many other actors have said they “always check their guns or have someone check it in front of them.”
Baldwin now faces involuntary manslaughter charges after he fired a gun, in October 2021, on the set of “Rust,” which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director was also wounded.
Baldwin and Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, will each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The first assistant director, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to the negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a news report.
“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said in a news report. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”
Despite Nikas putting the onus of responsibility on Gutierrez, Carmack-Altwies sees it differently.
“Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure that if they’re going to handle that gun, point it at someone and pull the trigger that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone,” she said to CNN.
She also said there were live rounds mixed with dummy rounds and crews failed to regularly check the ammunition. Somehow, a live round got loaded into the gun and it was handed to Baldwin.
“He didn’t check it,” Carmack-Altwies said. “He didn’t do any of the things he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe.”
Prosecutors are using that key piece of information to argue that Baldwin was negligent about the safety standard.
Despite others being responsible for checking the weapons, Carmack-Altwies makes a good point: Baldwin should have also, for safety’s sake, checked the weapon as well, before firing it. A simple safety check could have ended differently for Hutchins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.