We got some rain early last week and though it was only here for a day, it brought some much-needed precipitation to our desert area.
Unfortunately, we’d need a lot more of that to make a difference when it comes to the drought conditions we continue to endure.
Based on current projections for the next 25 years, Antelope Valley water suppliers, who depend on State Water Project water flowing through the California Aqueduct, will have enough to meet demand. Of course, that’s provided they continue to enhance storage and other capabilities to ensure adequate supplies during those inevitable drought years — which seem to be happening more often.
But even though the supply is projected to be able to meet the demand, nothing is certain and the supply could be significantly less than predicted in any given year.
That, of course, is not good news for an area that is seeing economic and residential growth.
We all know that water is needed if we are going to sustain continued expansion of any type. Not to mention, water is a necessity for everyone.
Palmdale Water District Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson III said they are actively developing supplies to make sure they have a buffer on those average years, so they can store water and have it available in dry years.
That’s a good plan, but we, as residents need to conserve all year-’round, not just when we’re told to. Cutting back on watering lawns or replacing grass with drought-tolerant landscaping is a good way to start.
Taking shorter showers and doing laundry in less loads are also ways we can help conserve water. Running the dishwasher less frequently is another way.
But even if we all do everything we can to conserve water, we will likely still be facing a potential shortage in the years to come and unfortunately, only Mother Nature can help us out with that, but we need to do our part, too.
