As most of the United States transitions away from coal, Germany still appears to be tied to it and is razing villages to dig for coal to power German homes. But it’s not just Germany that doesn’t want to let go of coal — West Virginia is also reluctant to let it go.
As world leaders prepare for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, scheduled for next month in Glasgow, Scotland, residents in Lutzerath, Germany stand to lose their land. At least six villages are threatened to be razed.
One farmer, according to a Washington Post report, stands to lose his 18th century farm house, in which his family has lived for generations, because it’s a few hundred yards from a coal mine’s edge.
The community of Lutzerath is hoping to bring Germany in accord with climate commitments, as countries struggle to keep up with ambitious pledges to slash emissions.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, residents in West Virginia are struggling to pay their electric bills through the winter. While the rest of the United States has largely transitioned away from coal-fired power, West Virginia has thrown its weight behind it. The old adage in West Virginia is that “coal keeps the lights on,” but what happens when the monthly electric bill is more than a person’s monthly mortgage payment? Perhaps it’s time to explore other ways to keep the lights on.
According to a CNN report, coal has become more expensive than natural gas or renewables. Three of West Virginia’s major coal-fired plants need hundreds of millions of dollars in mandatory upgrades, so costs continue to climb for ratepayers.
However, West Virginians shouldn’t look to Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote in the Senate, for help. He doesn’t seem interested in hastening the demise of coal.
“The transition’s already happening,” he told CNN. “So I’m not going to sit back and let anyone accelerate whatever the market’s changes are doing.”
Manchin is also the chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and he presides over the clean electricity program, which is Congress’s key provision to address the climate crisis.
The program would incentivize utilities to switch over to wind, nuclear or solar, which are considered low-carbon forms of energy.
Manchin said he’s “very, very disturbed” by provisions that he believes would eliminate fossil fuels, according to the CNN report.
But if anything, Manchin’s comments should be disturbing to West Virginians who are struggling to stay warm in the winter.
The state leads the nation for in-state use of coal when generating electricity, which accounts for 89% of its power. Most of the other states get less than 40% of their electricity from coal.
Meanwhile, California, which is second only to Texas, when it comes to consuming energy, has one of the lowest per capita energy consumption levels in the country. The state is also one of the nation’s top producers of conventional hydroelectric power.
So if Germany and West Virginia need a good example of how to move away from coal powered electricity, maybe they should look to our state.
