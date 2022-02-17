There’s some good news for Palmdale residents: The city has seen a 2.45% decrease in the number of Part I crimes, marking the lowest crime rate in nearly a quarter of a century. The crime rate is now 175 per 10,000 population, for the year.
City officials shared a news release on Tuesday, announcing that a total of 2,974 Part 1 crimes were recorded in 2021.
Compared to 2020, crime decreased in most categories, with homicides dropping from 10 to eight, robberies decreasing from 153 to 143, burglaries going from 427 to 344 and auto thefts falling from 543 to 525.
Twenty-five years ago, the Palmdale crime rate peaked at 468. That’s also when city officials set a goal in which they wanted to push the crime rate below 300 by 2009. They were able to do that.
A new goal was then set to push it below 200, which was also done in 2018.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in the news release, “These are the lowest numbers that we have seen since we have been tracking.”
He attributed the positive change to partnerships between the city staff, law enforcement and residents, who all continue to make the community safe for everyone.
“Community oriented policing is truly an effective approach to engaging with the community to lower crime,” he said. “There’s still work to do, and we will continue to work hard in 2022 and beyond.”
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Capt. Ron Shaffer said the success in crime reduction also depends on the community.
“Things as simple as not leaving keys in a car or valuables visible from the outside of a car will prevent opportunity crimes,” he said in the news release.
He also said neighborhood watch and business watch groups help ensure that commercial centers and neighborhoods stay safe for all who utilize them.
Indeed, these groups are very important, because deputies cannot be everywhere at all times.
Those who see suspicious activity and report it to the police are helping to ensure the safety of their communities — and it’s evident through these statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.