Did you apply for a credit card because Credit Karma said you were pre-approved, only to be denied? If so, you might be entitled to compensation. No, seriously. The Federal Trade Commission is ordering the credit monitoring service to pay users $3 million after pushing false pre-approved credit cards on customers and harming their credit. Nearly one-third of Credit Karma users who applied for the pre-approved credit cards were subsequently denied, following a credit check. According to a complaint filed by the FTC, the marketing efforts wasted consumers’ time and negatively impacted their credit scores. When a company launches a marketing campaign designed to trick customers into doing certain things, like applying for a pre-approved credit card, for example, they engage in something called a “dark pattern.” According to a news report, the FTC is cracking down on predatory practices that “harm consumers and pollute online commerce.” Credit Karma allegedly violated the Federal Trade Commission Act between February 2018 and April 2021, by promoting products that consumers had 90% odds at being approved for or were pre-approved for, but for which they were ultimately denied. It’s an accusation that Credit Karma denies. The company said in a statement that it disagrees with the FTC’s claims, but reached an agreement so it can get back to helping customers, according to a news report. According to Credit Karma’s statement, the company is only compensated when users are approved for things like credit cards. However, the FTC’s allegations are focused on Credit Karma’s historical use of the term “pre-approved” for a small subset of personal loan offers and credit cards that were available on their website prior to April 2021 and don’t challenge the approval odds language the company provided to its customers since then. As a result, Credit Karma has agreed to pay $3 million to the FTC, which will be sent to customers who were harmed by Credit Karma’s predatory practices. The company will also stop deceiving customers about credit offer approvals, which will be documented by an order requiring Credit Karma to preserve records of its marketing efforts, according to the news report. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by the “pre-approved” offers that turned out to be false, or how much each customer can expect to receive in the settlement. What Credit Karma did is really no better than the practices that payday loans have engaged in — although the big difference is that customers didn’t actually pay money to anyone; they just applied for a “promised” credit card or loan that got turned down.

