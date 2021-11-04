A global milestone was reached recently, but it’s not one of which to be proud.
The Coronavirus is responsible for more than five million confirmed deaths around the world. The grim news is based on data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
The magnitude is huge — five million people equals most of Singapore and the entire population of Melbourne, Australia.
As if this does not seem bad enough, experts have said that this is actually an undercount. African nations and places like India are not able to accurately record the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 and data from other countries like Russia, has been questioned.
An epidemiologist at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy said the real number of deaths due to COVID-19 could be underestimated by “a multiple of two to 10.”
The true global number could be twice as high as what was reported.
In early July, the number of confirmed deaths reached four million. That’s also when the Delta variant began to rapidly spread. Since then, the number of confirmed deaths has slowed somewhat. This has been taken as a sign that the vaccines could be having an impact.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, the total number of new cases was 896 as of Tuesday. There were 17 new deaths and 659 current hospitalizations.
The number of new cases was down from 990 on Monday. The number of deaths increased from seven. However, the number of hospitalizations decreased from 672.
Despite life returning to what we’d consider more or less normal, the virus continues to be a threat and continues to kill people nationwide, as well as worldwide.
We’re entering flu season, which means another vaccination for those who believe in the effectiveness of vaccines. COVID-19 boosters are also being offered.
Make your appointments now to get your booster and your flu shot, if you haven’t already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.