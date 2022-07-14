It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything major regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe it hasn’t been long enough — it certainly feels that way sometimes, especially after dealing with this virus for more than two years.
But it’s back in the news, or maybe it never really left, we just quit paying close attention to it. Regardless, the more highly transmissible variant called BA.5 is allegedly responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States and is now sparking concern about an increase in hospitalizations.
According to a report in The Hill, the White House held a press briefing with its top health experts, on Tuesday, to address the rise of the subvariant and urged people to get booster shots if they haven’t already done so.
BA.5 is a cause for concern because of its increased contagiousness and because it has a greater ability to evade the protection from vaccines and prior infection.
That doesn’t bode well for those who have had the vaccine but not the booster.
It seems that many people who did receive the vaccine have still fallen victim to the virus, though it’s unclear how many were hospitalized or died because of it.
According to the report from The Hill, the White House did not announce any major shift in strategy, Tuesday, during the press briefing, but instead pointed to continued use of booster shots and treatments like Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills as being effective even against the new subvariant.
It seems like we knew the pandemic would end up like this, all along. While we were given hope in the shots and booster shots, experience with influenza told us that viruses change and even though they are mostly effective, vaccines won’t stop a person from becoming infected.
The big question now is what this increase in cases means for the public, in general. Will we have to mask up again while indoors? Will businesses remain open? Will we be forced to stay at home again? There are no clear answers to any of those questions at this point.
It is clear that Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated vaccines that will better target BA.5; however, they aren’t expected to be available until the fall, at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky is encouraging people to get booster shots.
“There’s a lot of infection now, an increasing number of hospitalizations now,” she said.
Just as the virus continues to evolve, so too should the vaccines, in an effort to help curb infection and hopefully, keep people from becoming seriously ill or dying.
