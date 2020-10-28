COVID-19 is back. Perhaps a more accurate statement would be that it never left.
Over the summer, we saw an increase in positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations. We were warned that the same thing could happen as the colder months set it — and it seems that prediction is coming true.
It’s not just California that’s affected, it’s the entire country and even people overseas are seeing an uptick in cases. Italy is now instituting a curfew to try and control the spread of the virus.
Despite the safer-at-home orders, social distancing guidelines and the constant reminder to wear a face covering when we leave our homes, it seems, at times, that battling this virus is an exercise in futility. Perhaps that can be largely attributed to a “few bad apples,” as the old saying goes.
There are those who have made wearing a face covering into a political issue (you’ll wear one if you’re a liberal and won’t if you’re a conservative). When did viruses ever get eradicated because of your political party? You either want to stay healthy and virus-free or you don’t. It’s that simple. It has nothing to do with the left or the right.
It seems that once the number of infected began to drop, people thought the virus was under control — even stores began to relax their rules and started removing the one-way stickers on the floor, at the entrance to aisles (not that anyone paid attention anyway). The long lines to enter the store are no more and the checkout lines at some grocery stores no longer wrap around the aisles. They move quicker because more are open, but there are still signs on the floor telling you where to stand, to ensure you’re far enough away from the person in front of and behind you. Though some folks are oblivious to them.
We are still required to wear face coverings when we venture outside our homes — again, not that everyone does. We have all been tasked with keeping ourselves, family and friends safe, but it would appear that we’ve failed to a great extent.
Our selfish need to continue living pre-pandemic has allowed the virus to continue to spread and kill. Meanwhile, some older folks have been mostly homebound since March, save for the occasional trip to the doctor or grocery store.
It’s true that businesses are suffering and people continue to be out of work. That’s why it’s so important to protect ourselves when out in public. It’s not difficult to keep at least six feet away from strangers and cover your mouth and nose.
Wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizer when you’re unable to access soap and water.
The rules are simple and from what science tells us, they’re effective.
Unless we all change how we go about our daily lives, it’s going to be a long, cold winter.
