In November, there will be a new mayor in town. OK, maybe not new, but there will be a new method by which the mayor is chosen.
No longer will voters elect a mayor to represent their city. Instead, the seat will rotate annually among the five City Council members. The change goes into effect for the November election, according to a report in the Friday edition of the Antelope Valley Press. The District 5 seat will also be added to the ballot. Meanwhile, the District 3 and District 4 seats, along with that of the mayor, are scheduled to term out.
We had to have seen some change coming after the Council, on March 2, declined ratifying the four-district council map that they chose just two weeks before. That map was part of the decennial redistricting process and instructed staff to contract with a different demographer to draw new maps for consideration, that featured five districts instead of four.
“This effectively negated months of effort by the public, staff and contracted demographer NDC,” the AV Press report said.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer seemed to take issue with the decision and cast the sole dissenting vote on the change from a directly elected mayor to one that’s rotated.
“We’re going backward,” he said in the AV Press report. “This isn’t an issue of power, but one of influence in relation to other cities and Boards.”
He wanted the matter placed in the hands of voters in the form of a measure to change the city charter, which could go on the November ballot.
While Hofbauer has a point, it’s also important to remember that it’s difficult to enact change when a mayor holds a seat for an extended period of time. Granted, they are put there by voters; however, voter turnout isn’t always as good as it should be and a few thousand votes for one person can get them elected.
Take, for example, the 2020 mayoral election in Lancaster. There were five candidates; however, only 12,576 votes were cast. Of those, 8,441 were cast for incumbent R. Rex Parris, which meant he’d serve a fifth term.
While some would argue that he was elected by the voters (and they’d be right), the issue arises when we compare the number of votes cast for the seat against the number of registered voters in Lancaster.
The population is estimated at 152,678 and 46% of the population is registered to vote. That means there were approximately 70,231 people that could have voted but did not. That’s not the candidates’ fault. Voters will either participate or they won’t. The point is, had there been more participation, perhaps there would have been a new mayor.
The City of Palmdale will likely see many changes with a rotating mayor — some good and some bad. It’s really going to depend on the Council members and how they plan to handle their responsibility in that seat.
