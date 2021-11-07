Could the end of the mask mandate be near for Los Angeles County?
According to Barbara Ferrer of the Department of Public Health, the answer could be yes, if certain metrics are met.
On Tuesday, while speaking to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, she presented a list of key metrics that the county must meet before the mask mandate will be lifted for indoor settings with less than 1,000 people and large outdoor events.
One of the most important metrics is the county having three consecutive weeks of “moderate” virus transmission, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That means the county must have a cumulative seven-day new case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 residents. The CDC reports the county’s current rate is 83 per 100,000 resident, which puts it in the “substantial” category.
Ferrer said the rate was 72 last week, which indicates that the transmission rate has increased in the past few days.
Other criteria for lifting the mask mandate include at least three weeks of a low hospitalization rate, 80% of residents being fully vaccinated and no widely circulating COVID-19 variants of concern being widely reported, as they could lead to a surge of new infections.
In addition, indoor settings of less than 1,000, which includes work places, must have a vaccine verification system in place and all employees and customers must be fully vaccinated. However, there will be other requirements for those who have approved vaccine exemptions.
The good news is that hospitalization numbers have seen a sharp decline in the county since the summer surges, which resulted in patients numbering 1,800. As of Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations was 653.
Unfortunately, it looks like COVID-19 and it’s variants are here to stay, just as some suspected it would be. We may be at the point where we will gain a bit more freedom in our daily lives, but it’s possible we will have to learn to live with the virus, much like we do with influenza.
Like the flu, the only way to avoid it is to get vaccinated, wash your hands frequently and socially distance. However, we must still protect ourselves, our loved ones and friends because COVID-19 has proven to be a deadly disease that can easily kill vulnerable and unvaccinated populations.
