Did the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, after 50 years of protecting a woman’s right to choose, provide a foothold for Democrats in the midterm elections?
It seems that people’s anger over the decision might be a driving force to get Democrats to the polls in November, to ensure that Republicans do not take control of Congress.
Democrats have a slim majority in the House of Representatives and control the evenly divided Senate through Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.
The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has not been favorable among many groups, to include Democrats and progressives. The latter have pressured President Joe Biden to take action after the landmark decision.
So, in a move to safeguard women’s access to abortion and contraception, Biden, on Friday, signed an executive order. The decision is likely also in response to the pressure he’s been under from his supporters.
He directed the Health and Human Services Department to take action to protect and expand access to medication abortion approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the White House said, according to a Reuters report.
He also directed the department to ensure women have access to emergency medical care, family planning services and contraception, including intrauterine devices (IUDs), the report said.
In addition to being the right thing to do to preserve the reproductive rights of women, it will also protect patients’ privacy and ensure the safety of mobile abortion clinics at state borders, as well as direct the establishment of a task force to coordinate the administration’s response on reproductive care access.
Biden’s attorney general and White House counsel also plan to convene pro bono lawyers and other organizations to provide legal counsel for patients seeking abortions, as well as abortion providers.
Since the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there has been outcry not only from Democrats and progressives, but among people from all walks of life who are worried about what this means for same-sex marriage and other issues not favored by the Conservative justices.
Biden’s executive order seems to be perfectly timed. Is he really concerned with a woman’s right to choose, or is it a political move?
With his sinking approval ratings and bleak outlook at re-election, we’re betting it’s the latter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.