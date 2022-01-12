If a reality TV star can become president, why couldn’t an “American Idol” contestant become a congressman?
That’s probably what many are asking after hearing that Clay Aiken is launching a bid for Congress in North Carolina. He made the announcement, Monday. He’s best known for his 2003 appearance on the second season of “American Idol,” when he finished in second place, losing to Ruben Studdard.
“If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us just tell them I’m warming up the old vocal chords,” he said in an announcement video posted on Twitter. He was taking a jab at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. Rep. and Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
According to a CNN report, Aiken cited challenging White supremacy, homophobia and racism as reasons that contributed to his decision to launch a campaign for Congress. In addition, if elected, he hopes to highlight issues such as climate change, income equality and access to health care.
He’s running as a Democrat who will represent the newly drawn 6th District. Much of the district that was represented by Democratic Rep. David Price, is included in the newly drawn version. Price said he’s not going to seek re-election in October.
It’s not the first time Aiken has run for a political seat. In 2014, he ran for a seat in the United States House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District. Though he won the democratic primary, he lost to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers in the general election.
Will he be successful the second time around? It remains to be seen. If Donald Trump, with his brash, rude attitude can get elected, surely someone like Aiken, who many would agree is more likable, can garner enough votes. But as we know, not everything is a popularity contest and Aiken seems to be lacking in the political experience department. To our knowledge, he’s never served in any type of public office. Not that lack of experience has been a deterrent for some entering the political scene.
Perhaps politicians should start out at a lower level of government, to gain some experience before they go for the “big” seats — this rule should apply to the presidency, most of all.
Experience is also something we should consider when heading to the polls — though, admittedly — a fresh perspective is nice sometimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.