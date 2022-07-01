An “enhanced nationwide vaccination strategy” has been announced by President Joe Biden, to help curb the spread of monkeypox in the United States.
On Tuesday, top federal health officials laid out the administration’s plan to expand the availability of a vaccine for monkeypox. This came during a call with reporters, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walesky and the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha.
According to the plan, the Department of Health and Human Services will make available 296,000 doses, in the coming weeks. Of that, 56,000 doses will be made available immediately, and there should be 1.6 million doses available in the United States by the end of the year.
The vaccine will be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, and is being distributed by JYNNEOS.
According to the CDC, there are more than 300 confirmed cases of monkeypox cases in the US.
The good news is, there have been no reported deaths because of monkeypox.
Before we start thinking the worst — that we are going to need yet another vaccination — it’s important to know that under the vaccination strategy, people with confirmed and presumed monkeypox exposure will be vaccinated first.
That group includes “those who had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, those who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox, and men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading,” according to a Health and Human Services press release.
It’s also important to note that monkeypox is spread through direct contact with infectious rashes or infectious fluids.
The virus could linger on some surfaces or clothing, but health officials are stressing that the spread seems to be primarily driven through sexual or intimate contact.
So unless you fall into any of the categories above, it seems unlikely that you’d be at risk for infection or would need the vaccine.
The past couple of years have certainly been interesting in terms of infectious diseases.
Just when we thought we’d seen the worst of it, another disease we hardly hear anything about surfaces and begins to infect people.
It’s hard to not be curious about what will surface next and cause a stir as it spreads from person to person.
