As the number of COVID cases continues to climb in China and residents there go on strict lockdowns once more, talk about a fourth vaccine has already begun.
The current outbreak on mainland China is being called the worst yet, since the initial outbreak in early 2020.
Local government officials say it’s due to the new Omicron BA.2 variant. It’s the latest COVID sub-variant to emerge and preliminary research indicates it’s even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.
Since March 12, mainland China has reported well over 1,000 new, confirmed cases, with the number holding above 2,000 for the last three days, as of March 22.
That figure doesn’t include the asymptomatic cases, which can be just as many — and perhaps even more — than the daily number of confirmed cases.
The BA.2 variant is being described as “stealthier” and harder to find, but infections are said to primarily be mild or asymptomatic, according to Fujian government officials.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, warned us, last week, if the BA.2 variant becomes a threat in the United States, it’s possible that we’d face lockdowns once more.
That’s going to be a hard sell for many in the United States, considering how the 2020 lockdowns damaged the economy.
The experts will have the final say, as they always do, but you don’t have to be one of them to understand that the American economy is very fragile right now.
We are in the midst of inflation that’s at a 40-year high, record gas prices and the possibility of a recession.
If we went back into lock-down and businesses were forced to close again, it could spell disaster for many.
Not to mention, many Americans aren’t buying into the lock-down concept anymore.
At this point, with many states, including California, relaxing mask mandates, things are finally starting to feel a bit “normal” again.
Getting some to take a fourth vaccine might also prove to be difficult — partly because most Americans have already received two doses and been boosted, but also because according to a Washington Post story, the Biden administration lacks the funds to buy a potential fourth vaccine dose for everyone.
Other countries are already placing orders and moving ahead of the United States in line.
So far, federal officials have secured enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older, as well as an initial regimen for children younger than five.
However, officials say they can’t place advance orders on more vaccine doses for people in other age groups unless lawmakers pass a $15 billion funding package that’s stalled.
So far, health officials and federal regulators haven’t determined whether Americans will need a fourth shot and some experts question whether another dose would be necessary.
“But administration officials said placing orders for additional doses ahead of time — rather than waiting for the United States to be swamped with another wave of the virus — was imperative and a key lesson from the pandemic’s past two years,” the Post report said.
