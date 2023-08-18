Veronique de Rugy

Last month, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission published a draft of proposed new guidelines for mergers and acquisitions. Sounds like a problem reserved for people who sit in board rooms, right? Not exactly. Such rules will affect all of us.

If implemented, the proposal will preemptively block private-sector corporate transactions with little regard for the actual impact on consumers. This power grab by progressives in the Biden administration would shift antitrust law from standards that corporations and courts can understand to a series of vague and ambiguous “guidelines” that only give bureaucrats greater power over corporate America.

