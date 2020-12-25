The often-divided United States congressional delegations joined together Sunday in approving a Covid-19 massive — nearly $900 billion — relief package for money-starved millions of Americans.
The badly needed Christmas gift is the second largest economic aid package in the nation’s history.
Confronting a slowing economy and surging Coronavirus infections and related deaths, the Congressional leaders have been under enormous pressure from constituents and rank-and-file lawmakers to provide the money.
“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. said on the Senate floor.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY said, “Finally we have some good news to deliver to the American people.
Make no mistake about it, this agreement is far from perfect, but it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency.”
The bill is designed to deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a country eager for them.
The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit firms and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
Although the package was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall, President-elect Joe Biden was eager to deliver long-awaited help to suffering Americans and a boost to the sagging economy.
Delays in finalizing the agreement prompted the House to pass a one-day stop-gap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight Sunday.
The agreement would be the largest spending measure yet. It combined Covid-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan and lots of other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education.
The government-wide funding would keep the government open through September.
Passage neared as Coronavirus cases and deaths spiked upward and evidence piled up that the economy was struggling.
The legislation had been held up for months of dysfunction, posturing and bad faith.
But talks turned serious in recent days as lawmakers on both sides finally faced the deadline of acting before leaving Washington for Christmas.
After the announcement, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. announced additional details, including $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.
For recipients, the income will help provide a Merry Christmas, despite the infestation of the killer virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.