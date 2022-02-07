The American workforce is suffering a shortage of workers across virtually all employment sectors.
Not even retail and fast-food are exempt from the struggle. Apparently the shortage for some businesses is so bad that they have had to reduce hours of operation and sometimes even close their doors on certain days.
The pizza business is no exception. The Washington Post reported that Domino’s is giving $3 tips to its own customers, if they will order carryout instead of delivery because they are faced with a shortage of workers.
“A new ad promoting the campaign shows a woman picking up pizza for her family,” a post says on the Post’s Instagram account. “As she finished the errand, she morphs into a Domino’s driver, complete with the familiar visor-topped uniform and a car decked with the company’s signature hood signage. ‘You’re no longer just a customer, you’re a delivery drive,’ a narrator intones. ‘And we believe every great delivery driver deserves a tip.’ ”
Is this a little extreme? Not necessarily. The company is using the incentive to encourage customers to pick up their orders, instead of having someone deliver them, but they also aren’t taking the delivery option away from the customer. They’re simply trying to find a way to cut down on delivery calls — and what better way to do it, than to offer cash? Granted, it won’t sway everyone, but perhaps if someone lived close to a Domino’s, they’d prefer to pick up their order, instead of waiting for it to be delivered. Besides, in some cases, placing an order for carryout is quicker than delivery.
“The novel move comes as the world’s largest pizza chain —like so many other businesses across the United States — struggles to meet its staffing needs,” the post says.
The wages at fast-food restaurants are low to begin with and when drivers are paying more than $4 per gallon at the pump, that can really put the pinch on someone’s pocketbook.
Customers can claim the $3 coupon code when placing an online order for carryout. According to the company, the coupon must be claimed by the Sunday of the same week the order was placed. It’s then valid on orders placed the following week, Monday-Sunday.
