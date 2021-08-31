Soon, a group of telecommunications companies will be asked to preserve the phone records of a group of Republican Congress members and former president Donald Trump, as part of the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.
In addition, phone records for members of the Trump family, who were involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally, will also be requested. The rally served as the prelude to the insurrection at the Capitol at the beginning of the year.
The request for records could signal the direction in which the Committee plans to go when they call witnesses.
“It is unclear what means the committee will use to compel the telecommunications companies to cooperate with their request,” a CNN report said. “The committee does have subpoena power, but requesting the information — especially from members of Congress — could lead to a lengthy legal battle.”
Despite the Committee deciding not to make the list of lawmakers’ names public, multiple sources familiar with the Committee’s work confirmed to CNN, at least a partial list of members of Congress included in the list. They are: Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
“In addition to their connection to the rally, this group also represents some of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress, many of whom continue to peddle Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election,” the CNN report said. “Many of these members also voted to object to the election results on the day of the insurrection.”
The list is evolving, so it will be interesting to see what other names surface.
While some of us are probably wondering if US House of Representatives Minority Leader Sen. Kevin McCarthy will be on the list, the answer is no. CNN sources say he’s not included, which comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he was and continues to be, a staunch Trump supporter.
Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., “has repeatedly not ruled out calling McCarthy to testify in front of the committee if that is where the investigation leads,” the CNN report said. “That doesn’t mean that the committee will never request his records, they are just choosing not to at this stage of the investigation.”
