One of the most respected columnists in the journalistic realm is David Ignatius who writes for the Washington Post.
This month he offered some deeply studied opinions about the post-pandemic reality, based on his extensive acquisition of knowledge from sharp experts.
Researchers offer some baseline predictions, he wrote. Technology will allow people to work, shop and study remotely and many people will continue the habits they’ve acquired since March.
“Nimble companies and workers will race ahead; others may be left behind. Racial and economic inequalities may deepen unless they’re addressed forcefully,” he predicted.
Data from polling organizations, consultants and research analysts all make similar points. Some aspects of life will return to the way they were before, but many won’t.
A September study of 13,200 Americans by the Pew Research Center reported that 51% believed their lives would remain changed in major ways.
Ignatius wrote that “A report this month by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. found that companies had shifted to remote work more than 40 times faster than they expected possible.
Interactions with companies for North American companies are now 65% digital, compared to 41% pre-crisis. Changes made to cope with the pandemic — l like moving to cloud computing or online purchasing — are “likely to stick in the long term.”
The shock of the pandemic quickly altered some consumer habits. A July report from McKinsey found that Americans were spending more on groceries, household supplies ad home entertainment and less on almost everything else. Seventy-five percent said they had changed their shopping behavior and most said they planned to continue.
Health has obviously been a paramount issue during the pandemic and changes in this sector are likely to stick, too. A July study by Accenture of 2,700 patients in the United States and other industrial countries found that 70% had canceled or deferred in-person treatment, but that 9 out of 10 thought their care was as good or better than before and 44% were using new devices or apps to manage conditions.
Americans may demand a stronger social safety net, post-pandemic. A September report by the Pew Research Center found that 63% of Americans agreed it is the “government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage,” compared with 59% a year ago.
The shared hardship of the pandemic will change America, as surely as did the Great Depression and World War II. The pain is obvious now, but so is the resilience. We’ll be a different country in the future, but perhaps a stronger one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.