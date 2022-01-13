Lattes and cappuccinos are going missing, thanks to the rising cases of COVID-19.
A Reuters report on Monday, said Starbucks customers in New York were arriving to claim their mobile drink orders, just to find the stores closed.
The New York Starbucks aren’t the only ones being affected. Last week, customers took to Twitter to complain about reduced hours and temporary closures at locations across the country, to include California, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
According to the Reuters report, Zmer Andrangigian went, on Jan. 1, to pick up his order at a Glendale Starbucks, to find that the order he placed on his app, around 5 p.m., wasn’t ready because the store was already closed.
He went back the following day and was able to get his drinks.
As Omicron continues to rip through the country, service at some restaurants has also slowed — if they’re open at all.
It’s evident that there’s a problem — it’s something we’ve experienced recently in the Antelope Valley, as well. It’s not uncommon for the lobbies of some fast-food restaurants to be closed with only the drive-thru open, or for the entire operation to be shuttered during what should be regular business hours. Sometimes, restaurants are able to serve customers, but only with reduced hours, which can mean that they are closed on certain days, too.
The inability for businesses to operate as they normally do is a result of workers becoming sick or becoming scared and quitting, leaving many establishments short-handed.
Another issue facing many restaurants and retail stores is the ability to find employees who are willing to work with the public.
Some avoid retail and restaurant work because they don’t want to come in contact with the general public.
We’re being assured that the Omicron wave will subside in the coming months, but at what cost? Some smaller businesses were forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic, when nearly everything was shut down.
Businesses have not yet completely recovered from that and now they are faced with a whole slew of other problems, chief among them being the employee shortage.
