Are there any high-ranking politicians in Washington who actually take classified material seriously?
First there was former president Donald Trump, who was found to have classified documents in his home. Then, after telling the nation how he took classified information very seriously, President Joe Biden is now looking rather foolish, after classified documents were found in his home and former office.
Now it’s been discovered that former vice president Mike Pence was also in possession of about a dozen documents marked as “classified.” The material was found in his Indiana home, last week, and has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
But politicians in possession of classified documents outside of their work environment is not a new phenomenon — just one that seems to be spreading like wildfire these days.
Though we don’t necessarily know why these documents are in the private homes and offices of elected officials, we do know that they should not be. We also know that once they are discovered, the guilty parties had different reactions.
For example, when Trump was found to be in possession of the documents, he refused to give them back and has fought about it ever since.
Biden, on the other hand, claimed it was a mistake and cooperated with authorities.
But this isn’t about individual administrations. It’s about the documents being public property. They belong to the American people, not individual politicians and they belong in the National Archives.
Of course, not everything is suitable to be released to the public, so it’s not clear if any of the documents that were found put our national security at risk.
However, if Congress and the courts would step up and bring the system under control, maybe things would change and politicians would quit treating classified material like their own, personal documents, to do with as they choose.
It’ll be interesting to see who gets discovered with classified documents next. It would be even more interesting to know what’s in those documents and whether they actually do pose a threat to our national security.
