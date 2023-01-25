Are there any high-ranking politicians in Washington who actually take classified material seriously?

First there was former president Donald Trump, who was found to have classified documents in his home. Then, after telling the nation how he took classified information very seriously, President Joe Biden is now looking rather foolish, after classified documents were found in his home and former office.

