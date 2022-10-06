It’s only the sixth day of October and slowly, folks are beginning to outfit their homes with spooky decorations. Retailers seemed to have kicked off the season early, as many had Halloween displays up, in August. They also seem to be pretty well picked through at this point.
If you’re a last-minute shopper, you might be hard-pressed to find Halloween decor this year, but if you’re looking for Christmas items, you’re in luck.
Already, retail giants such as Target and Walmart are beginning to deck the shelves with Christmas items. It’s like Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” has come alive: there are gory, scary costumes and decorations on one side and Christmas wreaths, stockings and lights on the other side of the aisle.
It seems that in recent years, this has become the norm, but this year, it appears to have started much earlier — and it’s by design.
Target Corp. announced that it would begin holiday sales earlier, this year, with the return of its “Target Deal Days” event. The first wave of holiday sales will begin today and end, on Saturday.
It’s also announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees to help shoppers this holiday season.
Amazon will start its holiday sale days after Target’s, from Oct. 10-11. Walmart has not yet released information on its holiday sales. Macy’s at the Antelope Valley Mall already has Christmas trees and decorations on display in the home goods section and Hallmark stores are rolling out the holiday cards and other items.
Retailers appear to be a bit nervous about this holiday season and seem to want to get the most out of it by starting extremely early, this year. They should be worried because with inflation and gas prices continuing to pummel us, there might not be much left for Christmas gifts.
Some people are already having to make tough choices about what they spend their money on and when faced with that situation, Christmas gift giving takes a backseat to food, shelter, medicine, gasoline and utilities.
We’ll have to wait and see how retailers fare on Black Friday this year, to gauge how the Christmas season will go for them, but it’s not too promising at this point.
