It’s only the sixth day of October and slowly, folks are beginning to outfit their homes with spooky decorations. Retailers seemed to have kicked off the season early, as many had Halloween displays up, in August. They also seem to be pretty well picked through at this point.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you might be hard-pressed to find Halloween decor this year, but if you’re looking for Christmas items, you’re in luck.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.