Criminals in the Antelope Valley are getting away with more these days, thanks to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s sweeping criminal justice reforms.
Many people are not happy with how things are going under the reforms and as a result, petitions to recall the DA are being circulated to the general public. But voters aren’t the only ones expressing their dissatisfaction with the district attorney.
Tonight, during their meeting, the Palmdale City Council will consider a vote of no confidence against Gascón. The council will also discuss the costs and feasibility of the city attorney’s office filing more misdemeanor charges itself, instead of relying on the district attorney.
A month ago, the council discussed the impact Gascón’s policies have had on the city and asked city staff to bring back a no confidence vote resolution for them to consider.
After he was elected in November, the district attorney set about making the criminal justice reforms, which includes not seeking harsher sentences through special enhancements and eliminating cash bail for any misdemeanor.
He also directed deputy district attorneys to reject filing 13 types of charges, with some exceptions, including things like trespassing, driving without a valid license or on a suspended license, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, criminal threats, public intoxication, loitering, minor in possession of alcohol and drug possession.
So far, 22 cities, including Lancaster, have approved no confidence votes, while others are still considering it.
“Palmdale’s resolution cites Gascón’s policies regarding rejecting filings for certain types of cases, the elimination of cash bail and ending sentencing enhancements for certain crimes as reasons for the vote of no confidence,” a Monday report in the Antelope Valley Press said.
City of Palmdale officials would address these issues with the district attorney’s officer by handling misdemeanors in-house, instead, using the city attorney.
The in-house option is likely to be quite costly, but under Gascón’s reforms, it seems necessary, if criminals in the AV are to be deterred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.