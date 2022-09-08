If you think that drinking and driving under the influence isn’t problematic in California, you better think again. The California Highway Patrol conducted a Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend and reported that during the first 12 hours of the operation, 288 DUI arrests were made across the state. The increase in officers’ presence was scheduled to continue until 11:59 p.m., Monday. Also according to the CHP, last year, there were 43 people killed in car crashes on California roads during the 2021 Labor Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period. They also arrested 985 people for DUI and issued more than 6,000 speeding tickets statewide. It’s not yet clear what the total number of arrests and speeding tickets was for this year. We had our own issues over the long weekend in the Antelope Valley. There were at least three fatal accidents: one in Pearblossom, one at 20th Street West and Avenue H and one at Avenue J and 150th Street East. It’s not clear if any of the incidents were the result of drug and/or alcohol use, because the cases are still under investigation. However, the crash at 20th Street West and Avenue H may have been the result of two cars racing, according to a videographer who was on the scene. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies could not confirm if it is true. Despite the warnings from various law enforcement agencies, some people just don’t understand that they should not drive under the influence and that sometimes leads to fatal consequences. Whether it’s drinking and driving or driving while under the influence of drugs, we all know what the outcome can be. Yet, people still do it. Why? Are they that oblivious to reality? Are they convinced that it won’t happen to them? Perhaps it’s a little of both. They don’t think it will happen to them because they’re “in control,” while others don’t want to believe that tragedies can happen as a result of making bad choices. These three incidents, though tragic, serve as a reminder of what can happen when we’re out on the road. Even though we might be sober and acting responsibly while operating a vehicle, there’s no telling what state the people around us are in. The CHP statistics are a sobering reminder that DUI is still a real issue. Don’t become a statistic.

