A man is being held on $5 million bail after being arrested, on Sunday evening, by the California Highway Patrol.
Law enforcement officers were hoping to identify and locate the Tesla driver who was seen on video, attacking motorists with a pipe, in a least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles.
Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was arrested after being tied to at least two incidents that occurred, on Jan. 11. However, it’s unclear if he’s actually the man seen in similar videos being circulated on social media, according to a news report.
In one of the incidents, Radimak is seen on video slamming on his brakes on the 2 Freeway, hopping out of this black Tesla Model X, then running toward the victim’s car and hitting it with a large pipe, multiple times.
He then hopped back in his car and drove away.
Similar videos seen online appear to show the same Tesla driver rushing toward other victims’ vehicles, armed with a pipe, the report said.
The Tesla driver is also accused of targeting women on the freeway, oftentimes running them off the road, then attacking men who tried to help.
CHP officials said dashcam videos and several leads led to the arrest of Radimak. Not only was he booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but he also had two outstanding warrants, according to CHP.
He terrorized drivers for a few weeks and no one seemed to know who he was.
What a relief that he was finally caught and his reign of terror on the freeways has finally come to an end.
We’re not sure what his motive was for carrying out the violence, but we do know that driving on the freeway can be unnerving enough, without having to worry about being run off the road and attacked with a pipe.
