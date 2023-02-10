So much for the Chinese government’s claim that the balloon shot down by United States jets on Saturday was just a weather balloon.
Efforts to recover the high-altitude surveillance balloon have been underway off the coast of Myrtle Beach, SC, since it was shot down.
Now, President Joe Biden’s administration has determined that the balloon was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications, according to a senior State Department official.
“The balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations and was part of a fleet that had flown over ‘more than 40 countries across five continents,’ ” a news report said. “It was part of a PRC (People’s Republic of China) fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations with a manufacturer tied to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”
As a result, the US could be eying sanctions because the balloon was in US airspace. US officials have repeatedly called it a violation of US sovereignty and international law and have noted that they will explore taking action against PRC entities linked to the PLA that supported the balloon’s incursion into US airspace.
“We know the PRC used these balloons for surveillance,” a US official said in a news report. “High-resolution imagery from U-2 flybys revealed that the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations.”
Signals intelligence refers to information that’s gathered by electronic means, for example, radars and communications.
However, officials have said they were able to prevent the balloon from intercepting US communications.
“We could track the exact path of the balloon and ensure no activities or sensitive unencrypted comms would be conducted in its vicinity,” a senior administration official said in the news report. “The US military took immediate steps to protect against the balloon’s collection of sensitive information, mitigating any intelligence value to the PRC.”
We can only hope this is true. It was just way too much of a coincidence that the balloon happened to travel off course and end up over a military base in Billings, Mont., home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields.
It freely floated over US airspace for three days before it was shot down — something the Biden administration said was delayed because they wanted to make sure the balloon was in a spot where debris would not harm anyone on the ground.
It would appear any progress that China could have made in easing tension with the US isn’t going to happen after this incident — and their claim that the accusations are nothing more than “information warfare” against them tells us all that we need to know.
