It’s been two years since the COVID pandemic began and we are still seeing the rate of infections and hospitalizations climb and decline.
Despite the vaccines and the lock-downs, social distancing, mask wearing and constant sanitizing, we are still very much being affected by the virus.
Recently, residents in Los Angeles County have been able to shed their masks while indoors, at most establishments. However, that doesn’t mean everyone has done it. There are still many who choose to wear them when in out in public. It’s a smart choice.
Two weeks ago, the United Kingdom dropped it’s remaining COVID mitigation measure, which required people who test positive to isolate for five days. Now, the country is seeing hospitalizations and cases increase, once again.
China is also seeing an uptick in cases and is experiencing the worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. As a result, they have gone into lock-down, which has affected 37 million people.
Cases started increasing at the beginning of the month in a few provinces and by March 6, experts were warning that the situation was severe in some places, however, they had confidence that it could be controlled. Apparently they were wrong. Because the Jilin province shares a border with North Korea, it soon became a hotspot with a university cluster that caused public outrage after students complained about poor conditions while having to isolate on campus.
As of Tuesday, more than 4,000 of the reported number of infections were reported in Jilin and nearly half the total infections in this outbreak have come from that area. Officials are warning that cases there have not yet peaked.
Meanwhile, just like everywhere else, those in California continue to see cases develop and hospitalizations and deaths occur.
All efforts to eradicate the virus seem futile and it is becoming more apparent that we will have to figure out a way to live with it — while still protecting ourselves.
